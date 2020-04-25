Left Menu
Dutch coronavirus cases rise above 37,000, with 120 new deaths -health authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 655 to 37,190, health authorities said on Saturday, with 120 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,409, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The actual numbers are likely higher, as not all suspected cases are tested, the RIVM said.

