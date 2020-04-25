Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:20 IST
France's coronavirus death toll rises by 369 to 22,614
The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in France from the coronavirus has risen by 369 to stand at 22,614, the health ministry said on Saturday.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

ISI's changing strategies pushing Kashmiri terrorists for 'jihad' in Afghanistan, says European think-tank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Uttarakhand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state till now is 48, while no new cases were reported on Saturday, Uttarakhand Health Department said. A Health Bulletin from Directorate of Health Services in Uttarakhand said, No new COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020