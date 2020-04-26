COVID-19 death toll rises to 35 in R'than, cases climb to 2,083

The death toll due to coronavirus in Rajasthan rose to 35 on Saturday, with three fresh casualties and the number of cases climbed to 2,083 as 49 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior official said. The deaths were reported from Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur districts. All three patients suffered from comorbidities like heart and kidney issues, he said.

"A 65-year-old woman having coronary artery disease was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital in Jaipur on April 23. She died today (Saturday). In Kota, a 32-year-old man having chronic kidney disease also died," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. The third patient was 65-year-old man from Jodhpur's Ratanada who suffered from cardiac issues. He was admitted to AIIMS on April 24 with a complaint of chest pain, fever and breathlessness, he said.

He tested positive for coronavirus on April 25 and died this evening, he added. Singh said 49 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, pushing the number infections in the state to 2,083.

Of these fresh cases, 15 are from Jaipur, 10 from Jodhpur, six from Ajmer, five each from Kota and Jhalawar, two each from Bharatpur and Dholpur and one each Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand. Singh said 513 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus and 244 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian nationals and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.