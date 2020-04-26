Left Menu
Two more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more persons, including a healthcare professional, at AIIMS, Rishikesh have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 50. Two new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Dehradun district late on Saturday night, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

One case was confirmed by the testing lab at the Doon Medical College and the other by the lab at AIIMS, Rishikesh, it said. One of the two latest patients is a nursing officer who worked in the OPD of the Urology Department of AIIMS, Rishikesh.

He felt symptoms of coronavirus on April 24 and his test reports came in late on Saturday night. Swab samples of all the staff at the ward where he worked have been taken and they have all been quarantined, Dean of AIIMS UB Mishra said.

New patients are not being admitted at the ward, he said. The nursing officer seems to have contracted the infection from some asymptomatic person.

He lived in a house on rent in Bees Bigha colony of Bapu gram near the IDPL premises in the town. SP (rural) Premendra Dobal said contact tracing is being done to identify people who came in contact with the health worker.

