COVID-19: Thane district positive cases grow to 687

COVID-19: Thane district positive cases grow to 687PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:04 IST
With the addition of as many as 72 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the number of coronavirus positive cases grew to 687 in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said. Most of the new patients are from Thane city, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai areas, they said.
In Palghar, an increase of nine coronavirus positive cases took the total to 138. So far, 19 people have died due to the infection in Thane, while 10 in Palghar district, the officials said.
There are 226 positive cases in Thane city, 146 in Mira Bhayandar, 132 in Navi Mumbai, 129 in Kalyan Dombivali, they said..
