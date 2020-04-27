Left Menu
First COVID-19 case in Jharkhand's Jamtara, state tally reaches 83

A migrant from West Bengal has tested positive for coronavirus in Jamtara here, taking the state's tally to 83, Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 27-04-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 08:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

This is the first COVID-19 positive reported from Jamtara.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,892 coronavirus cases in the country including 6,184 cured/discharged and 872 deaths. (ANI)

