3 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 277

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-04-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 09:46 IST
Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Bihar, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 277 in the state, a top health department of official said. The new cases were reported from Sadar Bazar area of Jamalpur in Munger district, Health department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

These new Covid-19 patients were female and range in ages between 12 and 17 years, he said. "We are ascertaining their infection trail," Kumar said in a tweet posted on late Sunday night.

The total number of active cases now is 219 while 56 people have recovered from the dreaded disease and two men have died due to Covid-19. The number of samples tested so far is 16,985.

