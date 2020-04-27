Left Menu
Development News Edition

London tailors swap costume designing to make medical uniforms

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:30 IST
London tailors swap costume designing to make medical uniforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As Britain faces a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers battling the coronavirus outbreak, London's tailors are putting their cutting and sewing machines to use to fill the void. The British government has faced repeated criticism from the National Health Service staff that doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are facing shortages of masks, gloves, and other protective equipment.

In response, a group of more than 50 professional and amateur sewers has formed a group called the South London Scrubbers, which is distributing hundreds of medical uniforms, masks, and kit bags to local hospitals. Ian Costello, 53, usually makes uniforms, which have featured in James Bond and Batman films and major London theatre productions. But since losing his business because of the national lockdown, the former Savile Row tailor has been making medical clothing.

"The country is in crisis and people need to help out," he said. "People are banding together and trying to do something. It is a feel-good factor for everyone." The sewers range from teenagers to a lady in her nineties. Some are working from their dining tables or living-room floors. There are other volunteers involved in organizing the supply chains and delivering the uniforms.

The British Medical Association warned earlier this month that doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19 are putting their lives at risk because of a lack of protective kit for frontline staff. Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said last week there is enough personal protective equipment nationally, but there are local shortages.

Sarah Trindle is one of the sewers, who normally runs a clothing and alterations company. She said that it is essential that medical staff are given the best possible uniforms. "I just felt very passionately that you wouldn't send a soldier to the front line without proper equipment," she said. "I felt passionate that these scrubs should be made up professionally, finished to the highest standard."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Russia says UN security council members agreed to hold online summit

Russias foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold an online five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency repo...

British GP will not take place in front of fans: Silverstone

Silverstone owners confirmed on Monday that no spectators would be able to attend the British Grand Prix due to the coronavirus pandemic but the race is still scheduled to go aheadOrganisers have not yet postponed or cancelled the July 19 e...

SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL of journalists’ bodies on job loss, wage cuts in media

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Centres reply on a plea alleging that employees including journalists have been meted out inhuman and illegal treatment by some media organizations which have been issuing termination notices, effecting ...

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen calls for end to escalation in south

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Monday urged a leading separatist group that declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move, saying it was an escalatory action at a time all parties should focus on confronting the novel cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020