Poland's state fund to issue PLN 15 bln bonds Monday

Poland's state-run economic support fund PFR will issue bonds worth 15 billion zloty ($3.60 billion) on Monday to finance relief from the economic consequences of the new coronavirus epidemic, its Chief Executive Officer Pawel Borys said.

"To be able to deliver financing to entrepreneurs we will begin today to issue bonds worth 100 billion zloty. Today (it will be the) 15 billion zloty tranche of 4-year bonds," Borys said in a tweet.

($1 = 4.1720 zlotys)