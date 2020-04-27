Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 96 to 5,806 - health ministry official

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 96 to 5,806 - health ministry officialReuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 15:29 IST
The death toll from the outbreak of new coronavirus in Iran rose by 96 in the past twenty four hours to 5,806, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.
The total number of diagnosed cases of new coronavirus in Iran, one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak in the Middle East, has reached 91,472, he said. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra)
