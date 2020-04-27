Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFA proposes up to five substitutions per match on a temporary basis

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:00 IST
Soccer-FIFA proposes up to five substitutions per match on a temporary basis

FIFA has proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure, the global soccer body said on Monday.

It said the idea was to help deal with possible fixture congestion as leagues attempt to complete the season in a short space of time once play starts again in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The proposal would have to be approved by soccer's rule-making body IFAB and the final decision would rest with competition organisers, FIFA added in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant," it said. FIFA added that the substitutions would have to be made in a maximum of three slots plus the halftime interval. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cuban doctors arrive to help South Africa fight coronavirus

More than 200 doctors from Cuba have arrived in South Africa to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors, including community health and infectious disease specialists, arrived early Monday morning and were welcomed by military and hea...

Soccer-Crystal Palace chefs to cook 900 meals a week for NHS, vulnerable people

Crystal Palaces chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday. The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses...

China police detain three linked to censored coronavirus archive

Chinese police have detained two people who contributed to an online archive of censored articles about the coronavirus outbreak, a friend and a family member of one told Reuters on Monday.The two - Chen Mei and Cai Wei - have been out of c...

WRAPUP 1-Some countries prise open COVID-19 lockdowns, but UK says not yet

Countries from Italy to New Zealand have announced the easing of coronavirus lockdowns but Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson, back at work on Monday after being hospitalized with the disease, said it was too early to relax restrictions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020