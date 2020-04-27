Latur: 3 contacts of 70-year-old COVID-19 victim test positive

Three people tested positive fornovel coronavirus on Monday in Latur district in Maharashtra,all of whom are contacts of a 70-year-old woman who died ofthe infection in Udgir on Saturday, health officials said

After contract tracing was carried out in the deceasedwoman's case, 26 samples were sent for testing, of which thesethree reports returned positive on Monday, said Dr GirishThakur, Dean, Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical and ScienceInstitute

"Of the rest 23, reports of 18 are negative, tworeports are inconclusive and testing will have to be doneagain, and three are awaited," he added.