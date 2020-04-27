Left Menu
Development News Edition

German tourism body: Lockdown cost industry 24 bln euros in March/April - report

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:08 IST
German tourism body: Lockdown cost industry 24 bln euros in March/April - report

Lockdown has cost Germany's tourism industry 24 billion euros ($26.04 billion) in March and April alone, the sector's industry association said, calling in an interview with the RND media group for immediate state aid for the sector's smallest firms.

The association's head, Reinhard Meyer, said he expected only a gradual return to normality. He added that a resumption of day trips would only be possible in late summer at the earliest, with strict rules likely to be necessary to stop domestic beaches from becoming overcrowded.

"We need a great deal of discipline," he said, warning holidaymakers that if they failed to do be disciplined when tourism restarted, it would endanger the future of the sector. ($1 = 0.9216 euros)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No orange crush: Dutch celebrate King's Day at home

There was no orange crush Monday as coronavirus restrictions reined in festivities marking the Dutch kings birthday. Canals and streets in Amsterdam, normally choked with boats and revelers wearing wigs, hats, fake feather boas and anything...

Embraer takes Boeing to arbitration over failed deal as shares plummet

Brazils Embraer SA on Monday said it had begun an arbitration process against Boeing Co, after the U.S. planemaker abruptly canceled a 4.2 billion deal over the weekend that was years in the making. Embraer shares fell as much as 16 in Sao ...

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president

U.S. House Of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president, joining a list of top Democrats to back the former vice president since he emerged as the partys presumptive nominee to take on President Donald Trump in t...

PM pitches for 'do gaz doori' again to check COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said masks and face covers would become part of our lives in the days to come, and batted for maintaining social distancing by reiterating the mantra of do gaz doori. Interacting with chief ministers o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020