Amazon extends closure of French warehouses until May 5

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:19 IST
Amazon said on Monday it would extend the closure of its six warehouses in France to May 5 after a French court rejected the U.S. online retailer's appeal against a ruling that restricts what it can deliver during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement the company said it continues to "asses the best way to operate given the decision of the Court of Appeal (in Versailles)".

