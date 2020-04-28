Health News Roundup: Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000; U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia overtakes China with coronavirus cases at 87,000

Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled economy. Russia, the world's largest country by territory, has been on lockdown since President Vladimir Putin announced the closure of most public spaces in late March. These measures are due to expire on April 30 and Putin has not yet said if he plans to extend them.

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson & Johnson's baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey judge. J&J faces more than 16,000-talc related lawsuits nationwide, the majority of which are pending before U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson in New Jersey. The lawsuits allege that the company's talc products have been contaminated with asbestos and can cause ovarian cancer.

Italy, UK explore possible COVID-19 link to child inflammatory disease

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospitals with high fevers and swollen arteries. Doctors in northern Italy, one of the world's hardest-hit areas during the pandemic, have reported extraordinarily large numbers of children aged under nine with severe cases of what appears to be Kawasaki disease, more common in parts of Asia.

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over', worried about children

The coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" and is still disrupting normal health services, especially life-saving immunization for children in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The U.N. agency is concerned about rising numbers of cases and deaths in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries, even as the numbers flatten or decline in some wealthier nations.

French scientists to test theory that nicotine combats COVID-19

French researchers are preparing to launch a human trial to test their hypothesis that nicotine can help the body combat the COVID-19 infection. The trial will involve groups of healthcare workers and patients wearing nicotine patches and other groups wearing placebo patches. Then they will be tested to see if there is a difference in how their bodies respond to the virus.

CDC reports 957,875 coronavirus cases, 53,922 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 957,875 cases of the coronavirus and said the number of deaths had risen to 53,922. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 928,619 and said 52,459 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

Japanese healing helps to destress Bolivia's coronavirus workers

On Bolivia's frontline against the coronavirus, Marcia Calderon is helping medical workers unwind with energy healing technique Reiki, but without the usual laying on of hands to guard against infection. Calderon, who began studying the practice two decades ago to work with patients, now does in-person and distance sessions for health workers at a hospital clinic in La Paz.

Georgia eateries put menus on tables again as more U.S. states ease restrictions

Georgia on Monday allowed residents to dine at restaurants for the first time in a month, as more U.S. states began easing restrictions where the coronavirus outbreak has taken a relatively light toll. Keen to revive their battered economies despite the warnings of health experts, a handful of states from Montana to Mississippi were also set to reopen some businesses deemed to be nonessential.

Global coronavirus cases pass three million as lockdowns begin to ease

Global confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 3 million on Monday, as the United States neared 1 million cases, according to a Reuters tally. It comes as many countries are taking steps to ease lockdown measures that have brought the world to a standstill over the past eight weeks.

Inside Connecticut's 'ground war' against coronavirus at nursing homes

On Main Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, across the road from a hospital grappling with the coronavirus crisis, a nondescript brick building is playing a key role in the state's plan to free up acute-care beds and protect its ailing nursing homes. Over the past week, the Northbridge Health Care Center has taken in 46 patients who have recuperated enough from COVID-19 - the disease caused by the virus - to be discharged from a local hospital but are still contagious. Understandably, their long-term care facilities were anxious about readmitting them.