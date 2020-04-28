Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina imposes toughest travel ban in the Americas, sparking outcry

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:32 IST
Argentina imposes toughest travel ban in the Americas, sparking outcry
Image Credit: ANI

Argentina on Monday banned all commercial flight ticket sales until September, one of the toughest coronavirus travel bans in the world, prompting an industry outcry that the new measure will put too much strain on airlines and airports. While the country's borders have been closed since March, the new decree goes further by banning until Sept. 1 the sale and purchase of commercial flights to, from, or within Argentina. The decree, signed by the National Civil Aviation Administration, said it was "understood to be reasonable" to implement the restrictions, without elaborating.

Many countries in South America, including Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, have banned all commercial flights for the time being, but none have extended their timeline as far out as Argentina. The United States, Brazil, and Canada have imposed restrictions, but not outright bans. "The problem was that airlines were selling tickets without having the authorization to travel to Argentine soil," a spokesman for President Alberto Fernandez said.

The ban would put a strain on LATAM Airlines Group, which has a significant domestic operation in Argentina and has been seeking help from multiple governments. Argentina's largest carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas, is state-owned and could survive as long as the government is willing to subsidize it. The ban would also affect smaller ultra-low-cost carriers that have grown rapidly in Argentina with the support of former President Mauricio Macri, such as FlyBondi domestically, and SkyAirlines and JETSmart, which fly internationally.

Argentina has been a difficult market for carriers in recent years, with Norwegian Air Shuttle and an affiliate of Avianca Holdings shutting down short-lived domestic operations before the coronavirus crisis hit. INDUSTRY UNHAPPY

Argentina's decision prompted industry groups including ALTA, which lobbies on behalf of Latin American airlines, to warn that the decree represented "imminent and substantial risk" to thousands of jobs in Argentina. "The resolution ... was not shared or agreed with the industry and, furthermore, runs counter to the efforts of all the actors in the sector," the groups said in the statement.

The presidential spokesman, however, said the decision resulted from a "consensus between the government and the airline sector." The Sept. 1 timeframe was arranged with the airlines, the spokesman said. In the interim, the focus of the government would be on bringing back Argentines who were abroad in an "orderly" and "sanitary" manner, he added.

Argentina has been under a national lockdown since March 20. The government, over the weekend, extended the quarantine until May 10 but said it had been successful in slowing the rate at which new cases double. The country has 3,892 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 192 deaths.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Murders of women in Mexico rise amid fears of lockdown violence

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost 1,000 women were murdered in Mexico in the first three months of this year, according to government data, showing a spike in violence that combine...

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources sa...

U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Iran as leverage to get the 15-member Security Council to extend and strengthen an arms embargo on Tehran, diplomats sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020