16-yr-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam

A 16-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 36, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Of the 36, eight are active cases, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the girl from Salmara Bongaigaon is a secondary contact of a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. She was under home quarantine when she tested positive for the disease, he said.

"A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaingaon, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 36. However active hospital cases are 8," he tweeted. The last COVID-19 case was reported in the state on April 23 from Dhubri.

Prior to that, two persons had tested positive in Morigaon district on April 16. All three of them are secondary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and had been living in quarantine.

The first man to test positive for coronavirus in the state, on March 31, is still undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He is a cancer patient. A person from neighbouring Nagaland is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Assam has so far tested 8,117 samples in six laboratories. One person has succumbed to the disease in the state, while 27 have recovered..