Left Menu
Development News Edition

16-yr-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:02 IST
16-yr-old girl tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam

A 16-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 36, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Of the 36, eight are active cases, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said the girl from Salmara Bongaigaon is a secondary contact of a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. She was under home quarantine when she tested positive for the disease, he said.

"A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaingaon, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 36. However active hospital cases are 8," he tweeted. The last COVID-19 case was reported in the state on April 23 from Dhubri.

Prior to that, two persons had tested positive in Morigaon district on April 16. All three of them are secondary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees and had been living in quarantine.

The first man to test positive for coronavirus in the state, on March 31, is still undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He is a cancer patient. A person from neighbouring Nagaland is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Assam has so far tested 8,117 samples in six laboratories. One person has succumbed to the disease in the state, while 27 have recovered..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands probe into construction of flyover in Mangaluru

The Congress has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of a flyover on the national highway NH 66 here after cracks appeared at three places on the bridge, just three months after its inauguration. Congress ML...

Imran cracks whip on media team, ropes in ex-Army spokesman amidst growing criticism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has fired his special aide on IB and replaced her with a powerful former military spokesman as he revamped his media team for the second time since coming to power amidst mounting criticism for failing to ...

Nation awaits clear exit strategy from lockdown: Cong to PM

The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out a clear exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown after May 3, saying the nation is waiting for it. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister i...

Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases, tally 14951 now

Singapore has confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours with the total toll of those infected nearing 15,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As of 28 April 2020, 12 pm, the Ministry of Health MOH has preliminarily con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020