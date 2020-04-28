Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children in South Asia could face health crisis amid COVID-19: UNICEF

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:29 IST
Children in South Asia could face health crisis amid COVID-19: UNICEF

Expressing concern over the disruptions caused in immunisations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday that South Asia could face yet another health emergency if children across the region did not receive their life-saving vaccine shots. Almost a quarter of the world’s unimmunised or partially immunised children—about 4.5 million children—live in South Asia. Almost all of them, or 97 per cent, live in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

With lockdowns in place as a part of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response, routine immunisations have been severely disrupted, and parents are increasingly reluctant to take their children to health centers for routine jabs. Sporadic outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and diphtheria, have already been seen in parts of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. The South Asia region is also home to two of the last polio endemic countries in the world, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Vaccine stocks are running dangerously low in some countries of the region as supply chains have been disrupted with travel bans and cancelled flights. The manufacturing of the vaccines has also been disrupted, creating additional shortages,” says Paul Rutter, Regional Health Advisor for UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA). Many of the health facilities throughout the region, where millions of children are normally vaccinated, have been closed and outreach sessions have been suspended, adding to the challenge.

South Asia could face yet another health emergency if children across the region do not receive their life-saving vaccine shots, the UNICEF said. “As long as frontline health workers take the appropriate precautions, particularly washing their hands, there is no reason not to vaccinate – in fact, it is crucial that vaccination continues,” says Rutter.

Across the region, national mass vaccination campaigns have been postponed. Bangladesh and Nepal have postponed their national measles and rubella campaigns while Pakistan and Afghanistan have suspended their polio campaigns. The UNICEF strongly recommends that, where immunization campaigns are suspended, governments begin rigorous planning now to intensify immunization activities once the COVID -19 pandemic is under control.

“We are very concerned about the impact of not getting children vaccinated,” says Jean Gough, Director of UNICEF ROSA..

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Handball-IHF asks IOC to give pandemic funds to other federations in need

Handballs global governing body has turned down an offer of financial aid from the International Olympic Committee and asked it to provide funds to sports federations more in need following the coronavirus pandemic, the Inside the Games htt...

Agartala Smart City hands over Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to CMO

Agartala Smart City has designed and handed over a Mobile COVID-19 sample collection kiosk to the citys Chief Medical Officer CMO. The kiosk ensures protection to the sample collecting doctor prevents wastage of personal protection equipme...

UK holds a minute's silence for COVID-19 frontline healthcare victims

The UK came together on Tuesday for a minutes silence in the honor of hundreds of healthcare and other workers who have lost their lives on the frontline of the coronavirus fightback across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who jus...

UK not ready to change social distancing measures- PM Johnson's spokesman

Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020