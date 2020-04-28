Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spiraling wages and pandemic halt lead to fears for EFL clubs

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:08 IST
Soccer-Spiraling wages and pandemic halt lead to fears for EFL clubs

Spiraling wages in the Football League combined with the damaging impact of the long break in play due to the new coronavirus pandemic are prompting fears that English clubs outside of the Premier League could go to the wall.

While Premier League clubs hope that a restart in June, albeit behind closed doors, will secure their continued lucrative television revenues, the prospect of playing without fans is a major concern for lower league clubs who receive only a fraction of the broadcast cash. Andy Holt, the chairman of League One club Accrington Stanley, said on Tuesday that clubs could go out of business if they are forced to play without match-day revenue.

"I want to know how we fund the behind-closed-doors end to this season, also how we operate next season if crowds are still not allowed? "There's no point even trying for some clubs. It does not work. No point wasting cash now, only to go bust later," he wrote on Twitter.

"Many clubs go bust if next season is behind closed doors and many will go bust paying players wages if next season doesn't start. The EFL are doing nothing to allay my fears. They're hanging around waiting for prem (Premier League) before moving." Holt's warning came after the leak of an internal EFL questionnaire on wages which showed the scale of the expenditure problem in the second-tier Championship, where clubs vie for promotion to the Premier League.

For several years, overall spending on player and staff wages in the Championship has exceeded revenue, and the questionnaire, reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, showed that of the 18 Championship clubs who responded, the average basic monthly pay for their highest earner is 1.51 million pounds ($1.9 million) a year, which makes a monthly salary of 125,797 pounds. The best paid player in the report earned an annual salary of 3.54 million pounds, or 294,666 pounds a month. The figures from the 2019-20 season do not include win bonuses or other payments.

The EFL declined to comment on the report. In League One, where 15 of the 24 clubs responded, the average highest earner is on 247,188 pounds a year and in League Two, where 14 responded, it is 114,020 pounds.

However, one player is paid 13,000 pounds for a year in the Championship, and two in Leagues One and Two received just 7,800 pounds. The highest-paid Championship manager was reportedly paid 3.46 million pounds a year, with an average across the division of 878,000 pounds a year.

In League Two, the average manager's annual income is 79,462 pounds, with the lowest-paid manager in the Football League receiving 45,000. One physiotherapist at a Championship side in the Midlands was earning 191,000 pounds a year, although that was almost three times the league average. At one Championship club, the kitman earned 56,000 pounds a year.

The average salary for a chief executive or managing director in the Championship was 295,179 pounds, with one CEO picking up 740,000. In League One, that average fell to 89,566 pounds. ($1 = 0.8017 pounds)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

The French 2019-20 soccer season and other 2019-20 professional sports competitions will not be allowed to resume before September, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.The 2019-2020 season of professional sport...

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a historic dispute between the Trump administration and the U.S. House of Representatives over how much power Congress has to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holdin...

Azhar Ali auctions triple-ton bat, 2017 Champions Trophy jersey to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has decided to auction his bat with which he had used during his Test triple ton against West Indies along with his national jersey to raise funds to fight COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2.1 lakhs g...

14 BSF personnel in Chhattisgarh test negative for COVID-19

Fourteen Border Security Force BSF jawans deployed in Chhattisgarh have tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday after they reached there from Agra two days back, officials said. The troops, however, will be under quarantine for 14 days, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020