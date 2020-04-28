Left Menu
Three more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand; tally rises to 54

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:07 IST
Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 54. All the fresh cases were detected at AIIMS, Rishikesh, according to a health bulletin here.

The total number of positive cases in the state is now 54, it said, adding that 34 people have already recovered and the number of active cases stands at 20. The three positive cases reported on Tuesday include one member of the nursing staff, attendant of a cancer patient from the joint Urology and Surgery ward of the hospital and a 58-year-old woman who had been admitted at the facility on April 22 after a brain stroke, AIIMS Director's staff officer Madhur Uniyal said.

The number of positive cases at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh has shot up since Saturday night when a member of the nursing staff working at the Urology ward of the hospital had tested positive..

