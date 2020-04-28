Left Menu
Lifebank launches 'AirBank' to provide medical oxygen in Lagos at no cost

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:44 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LifeBankNigeria)

Nigerian medical delivery company, Lifebank has launched 'AirBank' at the Infectious Disease (Mainland) Hospital. 'AirBank' by LifeBank will provide medical oxygen to coronavirus patients in Lagos at no cost.

Medical oxygen is a critical supply for treating patients with coronavirus. As the virus attacks the lungs, it becomes harder for patients to get enough oxygen into their bloodstream to support their kidneys, liver, and heart.

The information has been shared by Lifebank on its Twitter account.

Delivering medical oxygen round the clock and improving the supply chain of this essential medicine is so critical to the treatment of patients with this virus.

Earlier, Lifebank had also launched two drive-through mobile testing centers to boost coronavirus testing numbers in the country.

Lifebank said that it has launched the free testing centers in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

Nigeria has 1,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of April 26, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the country's leading national public health institute responsible for collating data and responding to suspected cases of the virus.

