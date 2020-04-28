FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic:

OLYMPICS * The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will now begin on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8.

* World Athletics has suspended Olympic qualification until December. PARALYMPICS

The postponed Paralympic Games will run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5, 2021. OLYMPIC TRIALS

* U.S. trials for wrestling (April 4-5) were postponed. * U.S. Rowing postponed its team trials.

* U.S. diving trials (April 3-5) were postponed. All USA Diving events postponed for next 30 days. WORLD GAMES

* The 2021 World Games have been pushed back by a year to avoid clashing with the Olympics. COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT

* The Court of Arbitration for Sport said all cases were being put on hold until May. No in-person hearings will be held before May 1. NORTH AMERICA

* The NBA suspended its season. * The NHL suspended its season.

* The MLB further delayed its 2020 season's opening day of March 26. * Boston Marathon organisers postpone the race from April 20 to Sept. 14.

* The Women's National Basketball Association postponed the start of its 2020 regular season, originally scheduled to run from May 15-Sept. 20. SOCCER

* Euro 2020 and Copa America were both postponed. The two tournaments will now be staged from June 11 to July 11, 2021. * FIFA has agreed to delay the first edition of its revamped Club World Cup due to be held in 2021.

* UEFA put all club and national team competitions for men and women on hold until further notice. * The men's and women's Champions League finals and Europa League final originally scheduled for May have been postponed.

* Europe's top leagues remain suspended but German Bundesliga clubs have returned to training with tight restrictions in anticipation of the season restarting on May 9. * French professional soccer will not be allowed to return before September. The French football league is expected to decide in May on exactly how to end Ligue 1's season.

* The Scottish Premiership remains suspended but the second, third and fourth tiers have ended their seasons. * South America's two biggest club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, were suspended until at least May 5.

* CONCACAF suspended all competitions, including the Champions League and men's Olympic qualifiers. * U.S. Major League Soccer suspended its season.

* Asian and South American qualifying matches for 2022 World Cup were postponed. * New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leagues were postponed.

* Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September. * The Asian Football Confederation on April 14 postponed all matches and competitions scheduled for May-June until further notice.

* The Brazilian football Confederation suspended all national competitions until further notice. * Semi-finals of the CAF Champions league (May 1-3) and CAF Confederation Cup (May 8-10) were postponed.

* This year's International Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament featuring Europe's top clubs, was cancelled. OTHER SPORTS

ATHLETICS * The World Athletics Championships scheduled for 2021 in Eugene, Oregon have been postponed to the summer of 2022 because of the Olympic Games rescheduling.

* The Diamond League, the elite track and field competition, was forced to postpone events in seven cities scheduled between April and June. * The World Athletics Indoor Championships (Nanjing, March 13-15) were postponed. They will be held in the same city from March 19-21, 2021.

* The London, Paris and Barcelona marathons were postponed. AUSTRALIAN RULES

* The Australian Football League's attempt to forge on with the season despite the virus outbreak lasted one round before it was shut down on March 22. BADMINTON

* The Badminton World Federation (BWF) cancelled the last five tournaments in the qualification period for the Olympics. * The Indonesia Open (June 16-21) was among a host of events that have been cancelled while tournaments over the next three months were also suspended in Australia, Thailand and Russia.

* The U.S. Open, set to be held from June 23-28 in California, was suspended. BASEBALL

* The final qualification tournament in Taiwan for the Olympics was put back from April to June 17-21, while the March 22-26 qualification event in Arizona was postponed. BASKETBALL

* The International Basketball Federation postponed the men's Olympic qualifiers, European Championship and the Americas Championship by a year. BOXING

* Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium on June 20 was postponed. CRICKET

* The Indian Premier League, originally suspended until April 15, has been postponed indefinitely. * The last two games of Australia's three-match one-day international series against New Zealand in Sydney and Hobart were cancelled while the limited-overs tours were postponed.

* The boards of India and South Africa agreed to reschedule a three-match ODI series to a later date. * England's test series against Sri Lanka and West Indies were postponed. The England and Wales Cricket Board extended the suspension of the professional game in the country until July 1.

* South Africa's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka that was scheduled to take place in June has been postponed. * Australia's proposed test tour of Bangladesh in June has been postponed.

CYCLING * The Tour de France that was due to be held from June 27-July 19 has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20.

* The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive. * The Paris-Nice cycling race ended a day early after the eighth stage into Nice was cancelled.

* The Giro d'Italia, the Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Tour de Yorkshire Race were postponed. GOLF

* The Masters, PGA Championships and U.S. Open were postponed while the Open Championships was cancelled. * The European Tour cancelled the BMW International Open (June 25-28) and the Open de France (July 2-5). The Scottish Open (July 9-12) was postponed. The Tour had postponed or cancelled events scheduled between March and May.

HORSE RACING * The Grand National festival (April 2-4) was cancelled while the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing's Triple Crown (May 2) was postponed to Sept. 5.

* The Dubai World Cup, one of the world's richest horse races and a premier annual sporting event in the United Arab Emirates, will not go ahead this year. * The Guineas Festival at Newmarket in May and June's Epsom Derby have been postponed while June's Royal Ascot may be held without spectators.

* British horse racing will remain suspended beyond April with no new date set for ending the suspension. MOTORSPORT

* Seven Formula One races were postponed while Grands Prix in Australia, Monaco and France were cancelled. F1 hopes to start the delayed season in Austria in July without spectators before ending in Abu Dhabi in December. * A factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers was extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days, with the extension running potentially into June.

* The first round of the MotoGP season in Qatar was cancelled while races scheduled until July have been postponed. * NASCAR postponed all race events through May 3 but intends to run all 36 races this season.

* The Le Mans 24 hours race was postponed from June 13-14 to Sept. 19-20. * The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until Aug. 23.

RUGBY * Four Six Nations matches were postponed.

* France's rugby federation suspended all its competitions and will not be allowed to return until September. * The European rugby season was suspended after European Professional Club Rugby postponed Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-final matches (April 3-5).

* The semi-final and final of this season's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments, which were due to take place in Marseille in May, have been postponed. * England's Rugby Football Union and Wales' governing body confirmed the end of the 2019-20 season for all league, cup and county rugby, but the English Premiership has been excluded.

* Super Rugby suspended its season. SNOOKER

* The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled to begin on April 18, will start on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. SURFING

* The World Surfing League extended the postponement of events through June while also announcing a major overhaul for future tours, with details on a post-season surf-off to be announced in July. SWIMMING

* The 2020 European Aquatics Championships scheduled to take place from May 11-24 in Budapest, Hungary, has been postponed to August. TENNIS

* The Wimbledon championships were cancelled for the first time since World War Two while professional tennis has been suspended until July 13. * The French Open was postponed until Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

* The Fed Cup finals (Budapest; April 14-19) were postponed. WINTER SPORTS

* The International Ski Federation cancelled the final races of the men's Alpine skiing World Cup. * The World Cup finals in Cortina were cancelled along with the last three women's races in Are.

* The women's world ice hockey championships in Canada were cancelled. * The Ice Hockey World Championship scheduled for Switzerland in May was cancelled.

* The speed skating world championships in Seoul were postponed until at least October. * The March 16-22 world figure skating championships in Montreal were cancelled.

* The Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) has cancelled the remainder of its season after temporarily suspending its playoffs.