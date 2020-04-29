Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study shows higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

A recent study shows that men with a history of obesity in their late teens are, in adult life, more at risk of a blood clot (thrombus) in a leg or lung. The risk rises successively and is highest in those who were severely obese in adolescence.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 11:22 IST
Study shows higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study shows that men with a history of obesity in their late teens are, in adult life, more at risk of a blood clot (thrombus) in a leg or lung. The risk rises successively and is highest in those who were severely obese in adolescence. A thrombus in the leg or lung is known as venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is one of our most common cardiovascular diseases. Risk increases with advancing age and, overall, 5-10 per cent of the population are affected at some time during their lives. The disease is potentially fatal, but its degree of severity varies.

The current study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, is based on data on 1,639,838 men who enlisted for military service in Sweden in the years 1969-2005. Their average age on enlistment was just over 18 years. These individuals were followed up using patient and cause-of-death registers. During the follow-up period, with a median duration of 28 years, a blood clot in the leg or lung was registered among just over 1 percent (n=18,665) of the study participants. A clear association was found between body mass index (BMI) at the time of enlistment and subsequent thrombus risk.

A successive rise in VTE risk was also observed in the group in the middle and the upper part of the normal BMI range (20-25), compared with the lower part of the normal range (18.5-20). The risk than continued to rise in the two higher BMI groups, those with obesity and severe obesity, to which more than 36,000 of the study participants belonged.

In the group with obesity (BMI 30-35), the relative risk was 2.93 compared with the reference group in the study -- over twice as high. For those with severe obesity, the corresponding relative risk was 4.95, i.e. a nearly fivefold risk for blood clots in the leg or lung during the follow-up period. Katarina Glise Sandblad is a Ph.D. student at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg, a resident physician specializing in internal medicine at Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the first author of the study.

"Up to now, the association between VTE and obesity has been studied mainly in populations where BMI is measured relatively late in life. By then, the study participants may have developed obesity-related diseases, such as certain forms of cancer, that also affect their thrombus risk. Consequently, there's a danger of underestimating the risk of obesity. As obesity and severe obesity become more prevalent among children and adolescents, it's increasingly important to study the long-term risks involved," Dr. Glise Sandblad says.

Although the current study covers men only, the patterns and associations found are probably similar for women, in the research group's opinion. Heading the group is Annika Rosengren, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Gothenburg. The group has previously conducted studies of obesity and outcomes other than VTE, such as heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and cardiomyopathy, where similar patterns in both men and women have been observed.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

The 100 Season 7 to get a trailer soon, main cast revealed for last season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

India Post mobile app helps deliver masks, medicines

The conventional mail at your door service, India Post, is not only delivering letters during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also the much needed masks and medicines. The android mobile application of Department of Posts, Post Info, has been he...

President Trump hails U.S. coronavirus testing as infections cross a million

The United States has reported more than a million coronavirus infections only because of its testing, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, hailing the effort as being much better than any other country in the world.The Twitter comment...

Clix Capital Builds Seamless Customer Service Amid Lockdown

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirFounded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital, Indias leading digital NBFC has managed to build a loan book size of Rs. 5,000 crores across 3M customers in a short span of four years. This has been d...

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

New rumours about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or hes very ill. Or maybe hes just recuperating in his luxury compound. As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional spie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020