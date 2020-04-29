Poland's PM calls on Senate to speed up work on election legislation

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on the upper house of the parliament, the Senate, to speed up work that would enable holding the presidential election on May 10 via a postal vote.

The election has been the subject of heated political debate in Poland, with critics accusing the Law and Justice (PiS) government of putting political gain ahead of public health in insisting the vote be held as scheduled.

Earlier in April the lower house of parliament, where PiS has a majority, backed a plan to conduct the presidential election on May 10 by postal ballot. But the legislation has still to be approved by the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition.