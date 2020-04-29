Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19

Labour leader Starmer says 27,241 people have died in UK from COVID-19Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:46 IST
Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that according to his calculations 27,241 people had died in Britain from COVID-19.
"That makes a total to date of 27,241 recorded deaths from coronavirus and that's probably an underestimate because of the time lag," Starmer told parliament while asking foreign minister Dominic Raab about the number of deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Keir Starmer
- Labour
- Dominic Raab
- Britain