Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:31 IST
Next shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown

Next said it had sold property, suspended share buybacks and dividends and delivered higher cost savings to shore up its finances and get the British clothing retailer, whose quarterly sales plunged 41%, through the coronavirus crisis. The group said on Wednesday the decline in sales had been faster and steeper than anticipated in a March stress test, with store sales slumping 52% in the 13 weeks to April 25, its fiscal first quarter, while online sales dropped 32%.

Next closed all its stores on March 23, when Britain began a coronavirus lockdown, while online operations, which account for more than half of group sales, shut three days later before partially re-opening on April 14. Online capacity is running at about 45% of pre-crisis levels, with 70% of ranges available, and Next said it hopes to increase capacity to around 70% within the next two weeks.

Next, whose shares were down 2% at 1049 GMT, also said it had agreed covenant waivers with its banks and secured further borrowing capacity through the British government's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF). "While this year’s scenarios remain fluid, we can only gain confidence from management’s actions and control over the business," analysts at Peel Hunt said.

The Confederation of British Industry said on Tuesday that retailers endured their biggest sales fall since the 2008 financial crisis in the first half of April. But those with an effective online operation, such as Dixons Carphone, are faring better. Next said its finances were at least as secure as when it updated in March. It has saved around 290 million pounds ($361 million) on stock purchases, while suspending dividends and share buybacks will save it 480 million pounds.

The sale and leaseback of warehouses and its head office in Enderby, central England, will generate another 155 million pounds, the group added. WORST CASE SCENARIO

Even in its new worst case scenario, with full year 2020-21 full-price sales down 40%, Next said it can operate comfortably within its cash resources and would end the year with less net debt than at the end of the previous year. In that scenario it would, however, make a pretax loss of 150 million pounds ($186 million), compared with a profit of 729 million pounds in 2019-20.

Britain is set to review lockdown restrictions on May 7 and Next said much will depend on its ability to increase online capacity within the constraints of new safe working practices and on the timing of store re-openings. "One of the reasons we're ramping up (online) slowly is to make sure that at every stage we don't go past the point at which we can cope," Chief Executive Simon Wolfson told Reuters.

Next, which plans to re-open stores with social distancing and safety measures such as perspex screens at tills and sanitisation stations, will prioritise opening larger out-of-town stores. "I'm expecting in the next two or three weeks that we'll be ready to open a meaningful number of stores," said Wolfson adding he expects sales to be subdued.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

UN human rights expert accuse Myanmar army of fresh abuses

The UNs human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during recent fighting in the Southeast Asian country as she approaches the end of her appointment. Yanghee...

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germanys economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.Were facing major chall...

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

The European Unions executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government over what it said was the muzzling of judges in the blocs largest ex-communist country. The EU has long accused the ruling Law and...

'How many have to die?': Neville voices fears over Premier League plans

Gary Neville fears Premier League players lives will be put at risk if football is rushed back too soon after the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in Britain. Premier League chiefs are aiming for a return to action in June and several clubs op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020