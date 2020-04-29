Guj: Slums in Surat get fever clinics for COVID-19 screening

Considering the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in slum areas, the civic body in Gujarat's Surat city set up fever clinics at these localities to screen suspected patients, a senior official said on Wednesday. Fever clinics with a doctor and health staff each, have been set up in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in slum localities of Surat, Surat municipal commissioner B N Pani said.

The clinics will continue to cater to slum residents even after the present health crisis is resolved, he said. People with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough and breathlessness should approach the fever clinics immediately, Pani said.

"With most cases coming from slum areas, we have increased the number of (COVID-19 response) teams for these areas. We have also set up fever clinics in slum areas, which did not have such facilities previously," he said. As many as 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Surat on Wednesday, taking the city's tally to 581 and death toll to 21, with two more fatalities, the official said.

At least 39 patients from the city have recovered from the deadly infection, Pani said. Majority of the new cases were from Limbayat zone, which accounts for 229 patients, followed by central zone with 86 and Varachha A zone with 83 cases, he said.

"Most cases are coming from slum localities, with Limbayat reporting six new cases on Wednesday. Varachha A zone reported six new cases, taking the total number to 83 cases," he said. In a video message, Pani also advised frontline workers, including policemen and health workers, to take special precautions against coronavirus.

Doctors and health staff should wear masks and gloves, irrespective of whether they were working on coronavirus patients or not, and should also keep their medical equipment disinfected, the senior official said. He also directed policemen to wear masks and gloves and ensure their vehicles are disinfected once they return from red zones.

"Police vans and SMC vans that visit red zones should be disinfected regularly," he said..