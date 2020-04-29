Maha: Four test positive for COVID-19 in Udgir

At least four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Udgir district on Wednesday, a health official said. Four persons, who had come in contact with a 70-year- old woman who died of the infection earlier, tested positive and were undergoing treatment at the sub-district general hospital, the official said.

At present, seven coronavirus patients were recuperating at the hospital, he said. At least 105 swab samples of persons who had come in contact with the deceased patient were taken for testing, of which reports of four came out positive, said Girish Thakur, the dean of Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute.

District collector G Sreekanth and superintendent of police Dr. Rajendra Mane were closely monitoring the situation in Udgir, which now has seven COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Minister of state Sanjay Bansode urged locals not to panic and follow the COVID-19 lockdown norms.