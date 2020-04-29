AIIMS-Rishikesh staff to stay in seven hotels

After two employees of AIIMS in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh tested positive for coronavirus, the district authorities booked over 250 rooms in seven hotels for the stay of the hospital staff. According to officials, the administration booked 273 rooms in seven Rishikesh hotels.

Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman said separate food and lodging arrangements for the AIIMS staff aimed at prevention of possible transmission of the disease to people in general. This is to ensure that the hospital staff stay away from their families to curtail chances of the coronavirus spread, he said.

Four COVID-19 cases were reported by the hospital between April 25 and 28, of which two were their employees; one was a patient and the other an attendant of another patient. Amid reports that some landlords are asking AIIMS employees to vacate their premises, Raman said they should not harass their tenants and behave decently with them.

He warned of stern action if such a complaint is received from anywhere..