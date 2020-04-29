Left Menu
COVID-19 cases cross 4,000-mark in Gujarat, 16 deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:29 IST
The number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat rose by 308 to 4,082 on Wednesday while the overall death toll increased by 16, including nine fatalities in worst-hit Ahmedabad, to 197, a Health department official said. Ahmedabad reported 234 new cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the district to 2,777.

In Surat, number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 601 with 31 new cases. In vadodara too, the number of cases rose by 15 to 270, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Nine COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Vadodara and Surat each and one in Rajkot, she said. Twelve of them had existing health conditions like hypertension, asthma, lung disease, thyroid besides virus infection, Ravi said.

93 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, the highest in a day so far, taking their total number so far to 527. The overall death toll in Ahmeabad, Surat and Ahmedabad now stood at 137, 22 and 16, respectively, Ravi said.

On Tuesday, Ahmedabad had reported 19 deaths, which was its highest single-day tally. "The 93 people discharged on Wednesday were from 11 districts. While 22 of them were from Ahmedabad, 20 from Surat and 29 from Vadodara," Ravi said.

The districts that have reported new cases are: Rajkot (3), Bhavnagar (2), Anand (11), Gandhinagar (2), Panchmahal (4), Mehsana (1), Mahisagar (1), Botad (1), and Navsari (3). So far, 30 of the 33 districts have reported coronavirus positive cases.

"However, after recovery of four patients anddeath of one, districts of Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbido do not have a single active COVID-19 case now," Ravi said, adding that Amreli, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Junagadh districts have not reported a single coronavirus positive case so far. Ravi further said Gujarat has a total of 3,358 active cases and the condition of 34 of them is critical. 3,324 other patients are stable, she added.

The bureaucrat said that a total of 59,488 samples have been tested so far. Other districts to have reported higher number of cases are: Rajkot (58), Bhavnagar (43), Anand (71), Bharuch (31), Gandhinagar (38), Banaskantha (28), Panchmahal (24), and Botad (20) among others.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are thus as follows: Positive cases: 4,082, new cases: 308, death toll: 197, discharged: 527, active cases: 3,358; people tested so far: 59,488..

