Good news for UP couple: Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:27 IST
A woman gave birth to five children at a community health centre in Surajpur here on Wednesday. Anita, a resident of Kutulpur villager, gave birth to three girls and two boys around 8 am at the community health centre and became a mother for the second time.

Her husband Kundan became a proud father to the five newborns. The couple already has a son.

"The five newborn children are healthy and have been shifted to the women hospital in Barabanki. The children are being looked after by the doctors here," a doctor at the hospital said..

