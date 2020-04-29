Left Menu
With 3 fresh cases, coronavirus count rises to 311 in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:35 IST
With 3 fresh cases, coronavirus count rises to 311 in Haryana

With three fresh patients, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 311 in Haryana on Wednesday, an official said. The new patients were detected in Jhajjar, Sonipat and the worst-hit Nuh, which has reported 58 cases so far.

The other most affected districts are Gurgaon (51), Faridabad (46), Palwal (34), Sonipat (25) and Panchkula (18). Haryana has maintained that many coronavirus cases in its NCR districts such as Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar and Sonipat have their origin in New Delhi.

In a televised address, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said 28 cases have been detected in the past six days from the districts, which are part of the national capital region. According to a state Health Department bulletin, the total active coronavirus cases in the state are 83 while 225 patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment. The state has recorded three virus-related deaths, the bulletin said. The state’s coronavirus tally includes 24 foreigners, 14 of which were Italian tourists. While 13 of them were discharged after treatment, an elderly woman in the group passed away recently even after recovering from in the infection.

The other 10 foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, the bulletin said..

