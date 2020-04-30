Left Menu
90 at Sikkim govt guest house in Delhi quarantined after patient there tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 00:25 IST
Ninety people at a Sikkim government guest house in south Delhi's Green Park have been quarantined after a patient staying there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The guest house serves as a facility for patients from Sikkim, referred to Delhi for medical treatment.

The patient staying at the guest house was found positive for COVID-19 on April 26. The patients staying at the guest house visit various hospitals in the city for different treatments, a Delhi government officer said.

"After detection of corona positive patient at the guest house, ninety persons there were quarantined," he said. They were put under in situ quarantine as a common kitchen was shared by them and all were at risk of contracting the virus, he added.  Meanwhile, the test reports of 17 persons from South West district magistrate's office have come. Two have tested positive for coronavirus, said an officer of the district.

A private secretary of south west district magistrate Rahul Singh was found positive for COVID-19, a few days ago. Singh, who tested negative for the disease, is currently under self-isolation. The tests of 17 officials from his office were conducted on Monday. Contact tracing is being done and samples will be collected of primary contacts of the two who have tested positive, the officer said.

The 17 staff members will be under isolation for the next few days before returning back to work. The rest of the office is functioning as usual. The entire office complex has been sanitised and social distancing is being maintained, the officer said..

