Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Asia could face health emergency if children do not receive life-saving vaccine: UNICEF

PTI | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:27 IST
South Asia could face health emergency if children do not receive life-saving vaccine: UNICEF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Asia could face another health emergency if the unimmunized or partially immunized children in the region nearly 4.5 million of whom live in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan do not receive their life-saving vaccine shots due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, the UNICEF has warned. Sporadic outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles and diphtheria, have already been seen in parts of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal, the UN Children's Fund said.

"With lockdowns in place as a part of the novel coronavirus response, routine immunizations have been severely disrupted, and parents are increasingly reluctant to take their children to health centers for routine jabs," it said. According to UNICEF, almost a quarter of the world's unimmunized or partially immunized children about 4.5 million children live in South Asia. Almost all of them, or 97 percent, live in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The South Asia region is also home to two of the last polio-endemic countries in the world, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Vaccine stocks are running dangerously low in some countries of the region as supply chains have been disrupted with travel bans and canceled flights. The manufacturing of the vaccines has also been disrupted, creating additional shortages," Regional Health Advisor for UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) Paul Rutter said. Many of the health facilities throughout the region, where millions of children are normally vaccinated, have been closed and outreach sessions have been suspended, adding to the challenge, he said.

"As long as frontline health workers take the appropriate precautions, particularly washing their hands, there is no reason not to vaccinate – in fact, it is crucial that vaccination continues," Rutter said. Across the region, national mass vaccination campaigns have been postponed. Bangladesh and Nepal have postponed their national measles and rubella campaigns while Pakistan and Afghanistan have suspended their polio campaigns.

UNICEF strongly recommends that, where immunization campaigns are suspended, governments begin rigorous planning now to intensify immunization activities once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. "We are very concerned about the impact of not getting children vaccinated," UNICEF ROSA Director Jean Gough said.

"Many of these children are already vulnerable. While the COVID-19 virus does not appear to make many children seriously ill, the health of hundreds of thousands of children could be impacted by this disruption of regular immunization services. This is a very serious threat. Early action is key," Gough said. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF are urging governments to prevent devastating nutrition and health consequences for the 370 million children missing out on school meals as a result of school closures. For millions of children around the world, the meal they get at school is the only food they will get in a day. WFP and UNICEF are working with governments to support children who are out of school during the crisis. In 68 countries, governments and WFP are providing children with take-home rations, vouchers, or cash transfers as an alternative to school meals. The two organizations are also calling for support as they set up to assist governments in the coming months to ensure that when schools reopen, school meals, and other health and nutrition programs resume.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey

A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said. Garima Kothari was found unresponsive wit...

Great actor, good human being: Javadekar's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not...

UP police orders 10,000 PPE kits as 28 cops test positive

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered over 10,000 personal protective equipments and asked cops above the age of 55 years with health history to stay off the frontline duty after 28 of them tested positive. Director General of Police Hitesh ...

Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus

Under Japans coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks, and crowd into grocery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020