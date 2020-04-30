Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, count rises to 142

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:42 IST
17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, count rises to 142

Seventeen people, including seven women and three children, tested positive for coronavirus in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 142, officials said. While the health and family welfare department earlier in the morning announced information about the detection of three positive cases, including a woman from Jajpur, another health update released in the evening shared details about 14 more cases.

With the detection of 17 cases, all having West Bengal link, the number of COVID-19 patients in Jajpur has now climbed to 36, an official said, adding that the district has become second to Bhubaneswar, located in Khurda district, which accounts for 47 infected persons. All the 17 new patients were diagnosed from Katikata containment zone where seven West Bengal returnees had earlier been detected with COVID-19 infection, Information and Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Singh said.

The cases were asymptomatic, officials said. Jajpur, adjoining Cuttack district, had last week observed a 60-hour curfew-like total lockdown along with Balasore and Bhadrak districts for contact tracing of the deadly virus.

Stating there are 269 households in the containment zone, Singh said the new cases surfaced after testing 200 samples collected from the area so far. Sample collection in the area is still continuing for COVID-19 in order to detect hidden cases, he said.

The females who have been detected COVID-19 positive comprised a 3-year-old girl child, an 85 year-old woman, and five others aged 52 years, 40 years, 36 years, 20 years and 18 years. Two boys aged three and 12 years were among the newly detected patients.

A total of 2,588 samples were tested in Odisha on Wednesday. So far, 31,696 samples have been tested across the state, officials said. Of the 142 patients, 102 are still afflicted with the disease while 39 have recovered and one has died, they said.

Forty-seven of the 142 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar, followed by 36 in Jajpur, 19 each in Bhadrak and Balasore, 10 in Sundergarh, two each in Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts, they added..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

TN expert panel says only gradual lifting of lockdown possible

An expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government on tackling COVID-19, on Thursday said the ongoing lockdown scheduled to end on May 3 cannot be lifted across the state uniformly, but only a graded exit was possible. The teams ...

100% FDI in coal mining to bring efficiency, reduce fuel shortages in power sector: Govt task force

The decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining will help bring efficiency in the sector and reduce fuel shortages in the power segment as competition will increase with foreign mining firms entering the domestic market, a finance min...

SIS Q4 profit surges 48 pc to Rs 107 cr

Security and Intelligence Services India Ltd SIS Group on Thursday reported a 48.5 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 107.4 crore for the quarter ended March, despite tough conditions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which is also into...

OPEC April oil output surges to 13-month high before new cut deal

OPEC oil output has jumped in April to a 13-month high as Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies opened the taps following the collapse of an OPEC-led supply pact, offsetting further declines in Libya, Iran and Venezuela.On average, the 13-member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020