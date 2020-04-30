Maha: 64-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Nanded

A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection in Maharashtra's Nanded city on Thursday, becoming the first coronavirus casualty in the region, an official said. A resident of Pirburhan Nagar, the patient had tested positive on April 22 and was undergoing treatment at Shankarrao Chavan Civil Hospital, the official said.

The results of the patient's second test had come out negative, but he died on Thursday afternoon because of co- morbid conditions, he said. Nanded has reported three COVID-19 cases so far, while 21 persons have tested positive for the infection in neighbouring Hingoli district.

Of the 21 patients in Hingoli, 16 are personnel from the State Reserve Police Force. Among other districts, Latur has 16 cases, Osmanabad and Jalna have three each, while Beed and Parbhani have one case each, an official said.