Germany postpones decision on new start for schools, Bundesliga - Focus Online

Germany postpones decision on new start for schools, Bundesliga - Focus OnlineReuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:28 IST
Germany's federal government and states on Thursday postponed a decision on fully reopening schools and kindergartens and resuming Bundesliga soccer matches, Focus Online news magazine reported, citing sources involved in the discussions.
Chancellor Angela Merkel held a video conference with leaders from Germany's 16 states to review restrictions on public life that are aimed at suppressing the coronavirus outbreak. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr)
