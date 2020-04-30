Maharashtra surpasses 10,000-mark of COVID-19 cases

A total of 583 new coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10498. "583 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today; the total number of cases stands at 10498," said State Health Department.

Also, as many as 180 patients were discharged today, which takes the count of discharged patients in the state after full recovery until today to 1773. Maharashtra continues to record the highest number of cases in the country.

As per the Centre's norms, a cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found, said the state government. The total number of positive cases in the country has reached 33,610, including 24,162 active cases of the virus, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)