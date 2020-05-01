Republican U.S. senators to introduce COVID-19 data privacy bill

A group of key Republican U.S. senators said Thursday they are introducing proposed legislation to address consumer privacy concerns surrounding technology companies' efforts to use personal data to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Roger Wicker, who chairs the Commerce Committee, and other key Republicans introduced the bill that would "hold businesses accountable to consumers if they use personal data to fight the COVID-19 pandemic." The bill would allow technology companies to develop "platforms that could trace the virus and help flatten the curve and stop the spread – and maintaining privacy protections for U.S. citizens," said Republican Senator John Thune.