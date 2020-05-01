Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:14 IST
UK is past the peak, says PM Johnson, promising lockdown exit plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain was now past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a plan next week on how the country might start gradually returning to normal life.

In his first news conference since recovering from a serious case of COVID-19, Johnson sought to offer hope to weary Britons, but urged them to stick with lockdown restrictions that are hammering livelihoods and the economy. "I can confirm today that for the first time, we are past the peak of this disease. We're past the peak and we're on the downward slope, and we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term," Johnson said.

Britain has the second-highest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe with 26,771 deaths. That has put pressure on the government over its initial response to the outbreak - which lagged some European peers - and informs its cautious approach towards lifting restrictions in case that leads to a second spike of infections.

Defending his handling of the outbreak, Johnson said the death toll could have been a lot worse. "It's thanks to that massive collective effort to shield the NHS (National Health Service) that we avoided an uncontrollable and catastrophic epidemic, where the reasonable worst case scenario was 500,000 deaths," he said.

"It is vital that we do not now lose control and run slap into a second, an even bigger mountain." Under pressure to outline an exit strategy from the lockdown, Johnson promised to set out next week a "menu of options" on how restrictions could be eased, but said the exact dates of any change would be driven by scientific advice.

He said face coverings may play a part in the next phase, departing from the government's line up until now, which was that there was insufficient evidence to call on the general public to start using them. "As part of coming out of the lockdown, I do think that face coverings will be useful both for epidemiological reasons, but also for giving people confidence that they can go back to work," said Johnson. "You're going to be hearing more about that, and that kind of thing, next week."

"KNOTTY" PROBLEMS With testing seen as key to safely relaxing social distancing measures, the government had set itself a target of carrying out 100,000 daily tests for the virus by the end of this month.

The latest data showed that 81,611 tests were carried out in the 24 hours to 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday, a marked increase since last week but still short of the target. With the spotlight on the death toll since the official daily number was amended to include deaths in all settings, not just in hospitals, Johnson and his top medical adviser, Chris Whitty, sought to downplay comparisons with other countries.

"Let's not go charging in to 'who's won and who's lost' at this point," Whitty said. "Every country measures its COVID cases in a slightly different way so comparing them to one another is largely a fruitless exercise."

Johnson returned to work on Monday having recovered after being infected with the virus, which left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the outbreak. On Wednesday, his fiancee Carrie Symonds gave birth to the couple's son. Delaying any paternity leave, Johnson chaired a virtual meeting of his cabinet earlier on Thursday.

A first review into the lockdown must come before May 7 and scientific advisers have been presenting ministers with options on how it might be eased. "I will be setting out a comprehensive plan next week to explain how we can get our economy moving... how we get our children back to school, back into childcare ... how we can travel to work and how we can make life in the workplace, safer," Johnson said.

Asked whether the long-term recovery plan would involve austerity to offset the huge cost of propping up the economy during the lockdown, Johnson said he did not like the term austerity and indicated it would not be his preferred approach. The opposition Labour Party has accused the government of being slow to react to the crisis by delaying the lockdown and then failing to ramp up the provision of protective equipment to frontline staff and the number of tests.

Johnson said he would not minimise those "knotty and infuriating" problems, but that huge progress was being made. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by William James and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. chief laments lack of global leadership in coronavirus fight

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday lamented a lack of leadership by world powers and a divided international community in the fight against the coronavirus as he raised concern about inadequate support for poor co...

Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh improving: Chouhan

Madhya PradeshChief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed there was a significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. So far, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 2,625 COVID-19 cases, including 137 deaths.Only 2.4 ...

Two medical teams deployed at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi to conduct COVID-19 check-up

Two medical teams have been deployed at Delhis Azadpur Mandi with immediate effect for medical check-up of any person with COVID-19 symptoms after coronavirus positive cases were detected at the wholesale market. Earlier on Thursday, four m...

The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The fourth movie of the franchise commenced production in San Francisco under the code name Project Ice Cream on February 4, 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020