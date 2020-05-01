Australian PM says relationship with China "mutually beneficial"Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:27 IST
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the country's relationship with China "mutually beneficial" on Friday, amid an intensifying row with Beijing over a proposed international inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak.
China, Australia's No.1 trading partner, has accused Canberra of "petty tricks" in the dispute that could affect diplomatic and economic ties between the countries.
