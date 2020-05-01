Left Menu
Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa -Der Spiegel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:19 IST
Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa -Der Spiegel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Lufthansa is negotiating a 10 billion euro ($10.98 billion) bailout that would result in Germany taking a 25.1% stake in the airline, weekly paper Der Spiegel said on Friday.

Of that total, 5.5 billion euros would be in the form of non-voting capital, for which the German government wants a coupon of 9%, the paper said. A further 3.5 billion euros in loans would be provided by state bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), the paper said, adding that Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland might contribute towards the bailout.

A government source who declined to be named said: "The negotiations and discussions continue." Reuters on Wednesday reported that Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout, with loans from Austria, Germany, and Switzerland amounting to 6 billion euros, with an equity component of about 3 billion euros, citing a source close to the matter.

Lufthansa and was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9107 euros)

