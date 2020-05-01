Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Investment Bank joins WHO in pandemic help for Africa

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 20:30 IST
European Investment Bank joins WHO in pandemic help for Africa
Representative image

The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Friday it would boost its cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) as it seeks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, in particular in vulnerable African countries. The partnership will strengthen primary health care in 10 African countries by scaling up financing to ensure essential supply chains, including personal protective equipment and diagnostics, the two bodies said.

The EIB, the long-term lending institution of the European Union, said the tie-up would help governments in low and middle-income countries to finance and secure access to essential medical supplies and protective equipment through centralized procurement. While the bank has said it plans a 1.4 billion euro response to address the health, social and economic impact of COVID-19 in Africa, it gave no details on how much funding it would put behind the WHO partnership.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the tie-up would "contribute to a more effective response to COVID-19 and other pressing health challenges." More than 3.27 million people around the world have been infected with COVID-19, and 232,200 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's tally of daily coronavirus deaths dips, cases steady

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 269 on Friday, down from 285 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1,965 against 1,872 on Thursday. The total death toll sinc...

April 2020 a month to forget, looking forward to resuming business: FADA

Automobile dealers body FADA on Friday said it was looking towards opening of the lockdown and resuming business again at the earliest without compromising citizen safety after witnessing zero sales in April. Stating that April 2020 will be...

April 2020 a month to forget, looking forward to resuming business: FADA

Automobile dealers body FADA on Friday said it was looking towards opening of the lockdown and resuming business again at the earliest without compromising citizen safety after witnessing zero sales in April. Stating that April 2020 will be...

Ireland set to slightly ease coronavirus restrictions - RTE

Irelands cabinet is currently agreeing to a slight easing of coronavirus restrictions that will allow those aged over 70 to go outside of their homes from Tuesday, national broadcaster RTE reported. Ireland instructed people to stay home al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020