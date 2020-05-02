Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 00:01 IST
New York to keep schools closed for remainder of academic year

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday all state schools would stay closed for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, even as hospitalizations and the daily death toll fell to their lowest levels in more than a month. Cuomo said he did not think schools were ready to reopen and ordered them to come up with a plan to keep their buildings clean and limit outbreaks, with a decision on whether children might attend summer classes due by the end of this month.

The order, unveiled at a daily briefing on the coronavirus, includes the New York City public school system, the nation's largest, with more than one million students, and colleges. In neighboring New Jersey, where students have been placed on "remote learning" at least through May 15, Governor Phil Murphy told reporters on Friday that he would decide by early next week whether to allow classes to resume in schools. Either way, Murphy has said that he will not shorten the state-mandated 180-day school year.

Cuomo said just figuring out how to serve lunch in New York school cafeterias would require a mammoth effort that would have to be put together within weeks, at the risk of students getting sick and carrying the virus home. "To say, 'We're going to figure out that plan and put it in place in the next few weeks' is virtually impossible," Cuomo said. "We don't think it's possible to do that in a way that keeps our children safe."

Cuomo said a decision on a possible reopening in the fall would come later because "the fall is a long time away." The Democratic governor said 289 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on Thursday, down from 306 a day earlier. It was the lowest death toll since March 29. Hospitalizations also fell to their lowest level in more than one month.

"The enemy is on the run, the virus is reducing," Cuomo said. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

Lockdown: Maruti sells zero units in domestic market in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jamia Millia Islamia asks hostellers to vacate rooms and return home

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday directed hostellers to vacate their rooms and return home after the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA allowed the use of trains for ferrying people stranded due to the nationwide lockdown to their respective st...

Report: Falcons acquire DE Harris from Dolphins

Miami traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick Friday as the Dolphins continue remaking their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores. The Dolphins received the Falcons 2021 seventh-round ...

WHO chief reiterates virus had natural origin

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation reiterated that the group believes the novel coronavirus is natural in origin. Dr Michael Ryan responded Friday to comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he has seen informat...

Democrat Joe Biden says alleged sexual assault 'never happened'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied on Friday that he sexually assaulted a former U.S. Senate aide in 1993, in his first public remarks on the subject after he faced intense pressure to personally address the accusa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020