Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR plans to study whether novel coronavirus strain in India changed form

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:28 IST
ICMR plans to study whether novel coronavirus strain in India changed form
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is planning to study whether the novel coronavirus strain in India has undergone mutation while spreading within the country over the last two months. According to a senior scientist of the country's apex health research body, determining whether or not the SARS-CoV2 strain has changed form will help in ensuring the effectiveness of a potential vaccine. "The study will also indicate whether it has become more virulent and increased transmission capability." Samples will be collected from COVID-19 patients to study whether the novel coronavirus strain has mutated or not, he said.

However, the study can begin once the lockdown is lifted since currently there are difficulties involved in the transportation of samples from different states and Union Territories, scientists said. As per Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), so far the maximum difference in the novel coronavirus strain in India has been found to be between 0.2 to 0.9 percent as compared to the strains in other countries, another scientist said.

GISAID, which promotes international sharing of all influenza virus sequences and related clinical and epidemiological data, has over 7,000 complete genome sequences of SARS-CoV2 deposited by various laboratories across the world where they have classified the virus based on their mutations. There are chances that people arriving in India from different countries are bringing various strains of the virus.

Three strains of the virus have been traced in India so far. One was from Wuhan, and the other two from Italy and Iran. The sequence of the coronavirus strain from Iran was similar to that of China. "It will take some time for us to know the predominant quasi-species of the novel coronavirus in the country. But mutations are not likely to make potential vaccines ineffective, as all sub-types of the virus have the same enzymes. Also, it has been in India for three months and it does not mutate very fast," Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar had said earlier.

Six Indian companies are working on a vaccine for COVID-19, joining the global race to find a preventive for the deadly infection spreading rapidly across the world. Nearly 70 'vaccine candidates' are being tested and at least three have moved to the human clinical trial stage, but a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is unlikely to be ready for mass use before 2021.

India has also collaborated with WHO's multi-country "solidarity trial" for developing potential treatments and drugs for COVID-19. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,218 and the number of cases climbed to 37,336 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 26,167, while 9,950 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Feels surreal to be back on court, says Germany's Brown

Germanys Dustin Brown said returning to competitive action at the Tennis-Point Exhibition Series in Germany this week amidst the coronavirus pandemic was a surreal experience. Brown, who famously beat Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, is the...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 536 p.m.Pakistans former PM Nawaz Sharifs heart surgery is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. 528 p.m.DGCA says commercial passenge...

Mahindra Logistics to raise up to Rs 250 cr

Mahindra Logistics on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through various means, including loans and debt issuancesThe borrowing will be done in one or more tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing. Th...

Another Delhi Police constable tests positive for COVID-19 in Jahangirpuri

Another Delhi Police constable has tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday. He was posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station in northwest Delhi, they said.The constable used to live in a barrack at the police stati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020