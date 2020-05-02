Left Menu
Odisha warns cancellation of license if hospitals deny service to non-COVID patients

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:36 IST
Odisha warns cancellation of license if hospitals deny service to non-COVID patients

The Odisha government has issued a warning to all hospitals and clinics, particularly those in the private sector, to ensure essential critical services to non-Covid19 patients or face cancellation of their licenses, official sources said on Saturday. It has come to the notice of the authorities that some hospitals in the private sector are hesitating to provide critical services such as dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients, the health and family welfare department said in an order on Friday.

While a section of these hospitals or clinics are probably afraid that their employees might come in contact with a suspected Covid-19 patient, another section has kept their facilities closed, the order said adding that several facilities are insisting on conducting a Covid-19 test on a patient before providing services. "This is not acceptable. All private hospitals and clinics are directed that every non-COVID hospitals should keep a designated isolation unit to accommodate critically ill suspected COVID patients until their condition is stabilised for transfer to COVID hospital after testing," the order said.

"Non-compliance of the order will be viewed seriously and action as per provisions of law, including cancellation of the registration of the defaulter hospital/nursing home, will be initiated without further notice," it added. The order was issued in the backdrop of the death of a Bhubaneswar man who died on April 27 allegedly after being denied treatment by private hospitals.

