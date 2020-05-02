Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:09 IST
Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Joggers, cyclists, and surfers across Spain hurried out their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skateboarders streamed along the city's wide boulevards. Barcelona's beachside was packed with runners, while surfers and paddle-boarders were out enjoying the waves.

The crowds could be a matter of concern for the authorities, who have stressed that the easing of restrictions must be cautious and for exercise, not socializing. Hit by one of the world's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Spain imposed a strict lockdown in March, confining most of the population to their homes for all but essential trips. Sports and recreational walks were banned.

Charlotte Fraser-Prynne, 41, a British government affairs consultant, was among the first to savor the new freedom to exercise - out for an early morning run near Madrid's Retiro Park, which remains shut. "I have been looking forward to this for weeks. I was joking with my friends that I would be the first out in Madrid. I am very happy to be out after six weeks of yoga videos," she said.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said parks would be opened "when the time is right". Speaking at a news conference in Madrid he added that the idea behind the latest easing was for people to exercise, not to socialize in groups. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on people to follow guidelines on social distancing.

"Today we take a new step in the measures to ease the confinement but we must do it with prudence and responsibility. The virus is still there," he tweeted. As the rate of infection has fallen and hospitals have regained their footing, Sanchez's government has shifted its focus towards reopening the country in a phased way and reviving a badly battered economy.

Last weekend, children under 14 were allowed out for an hour a day of supervised activity. Madrid resident Susana Diego, 52, was out cycling in the city center on Saturday.

"The easing out plan is good," she said. "We have to go little by little like the WHO says so that there is not another spike," she said. The World Health Organization said on Friday that countries must lift lockdowns gradually while being ready to restore restrictions if the virus jumps back.

In Barcelona, there were throngs of people out on Saturday. "Here on the beach promenade there are as many people as in summer," said a publicist in the Catalan capital who gave her name only as Samara.

'NEW NORMALITY' Sanchez announced a four-phase plan this week to return the country to what he termed "the new normality" by the end of June.

To avoid overcrowding as people get outside, the government has implemented a shift system, allocating different time slots to different age groups. Businesses that operate by appointment, such as hairdressers, will be allowed to open from Monday. Bars and restaurants will remain closed for at least another week.

Spain has recorded a coronavirus death toll of 25,100, according to health ministry data on Saturday, and more than 216,582 cases. The lockdown has hammered the economy and the government expects gross domestic product (GDP) to contract 9.2% in 2020.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Adios, indoor jogging! Spaniards rush outside to exercise after 49 days of lockdown

Joggers, cyclists and surfers across Spain hurried out of their homes on Saturday, allowed to exercise outdoors for the first time in seven weeks as the government began easing tough coronavirus restrictions. In Madrid, cyclists and skatebo...

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020