UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 28,131, shadowing Italy

UK COVID-19 death toll rises to 28,131, shadowing ItalyReuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 20:48 IST
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose 621 to 28,131 as of May 1, just short of Italy which has had the deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak among European countries.
"Sadly of those tested positive for coronavirus... 28,131 have now died," housing minister Robert Jenrick told reporters at a Downing Street briefing. "That's an increase of 621 fatalities since yesterday." Italy reported a death toll of 28,236 on May 1. The United Kingdom's previous death toll was 27,510 as of April 30 at 1600.
