27 new COVID-19 cases in J-K
Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours -- 25 from Kashmir division and 2 from Jammu division -- said Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday.ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:10 IST
Total positive cases in the Union Territory now stand at 666 which includes 404 active cases.
Anantnag's first COVID-19 positive patient from Shangas Nowgam area was discharged today after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here. (ANI)
