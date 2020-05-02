27 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours -- 25 from Kashmir division and 2 from Jammu division -- said Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday.

Total positive cases in the Union Territory now stand at 666 which includes 404 active cases.

Anantnag's first COVID-19 positive patient from Shangas Nowgam area was discharged today after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here. (ANI)