Yemen reports three new coronavirus cases

Yemen reports three new coronavirus casesReuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:03 IST
Yemen has reported three new coronavirus cases, two in Aden and one in Taiz province, the national emergency coronavirus committee said on Saturday, raising the number of diagnosed infections in the war-town country to 10 with two deaths.
The United Nations says it fears the new coronavirus could be spreading undetected among an acutely malnourished population with inadequate testing capabilities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- United Nations